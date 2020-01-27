Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Driver Arrested in Cambridge After Hit-and-Run Involving Cyclist in Boston

NBC10 Boston

A driver was arrested Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after allegedly hitting a cyclist in Boston and driving away.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cambridge Street and North Grove Street in Boston, near the Longfellow Bridge.

Police in Cambridge stopped the driver on Massachusetts Avenue, near Chicago Pizza. Authorities in that city said the Boston Police Department would betaking the arrest and towing the vehicle involved in the crash back to Boston.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Gretchen Carlson 47 mins ago

Carlson Joins Mass. Lawmakers to Push for Bill That Would Curb NDAs in Sex Harassment

Decision 2020 1 hour ago

Michael Bloomberg Campaigns for President on Home Turf of Bernie Sanders

There was no immediate word on the cyclist's condition.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBOSTONhit-and-run
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us