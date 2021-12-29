Local

Middleboro

Driver Arrested in Middleboro Fatal Crash

Police say 21-year-old Tianna Hutchinson, of Taunton, was drunk when she was involved in a head-on crash on Wareham Street on Tuesday

By Lara Salahi

A woman is facing drunk driving charges in connection with a fatal crash in Middleboro, Massachusetts.

Police say 21-year-old Tianna Hutchinson, of Taunton, was drunk when she was involved in a head-on crash on Wareham Street near the South Middleboro Fire Station shortly before 11:30a.m. on Tuesday.

Hutchinson was arrested at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Hutchinson is being held on $10,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Wednesday. It is not clear if she has an attorney.

