‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

Brockton police confirmed Monday morning they were investigating a death at Graham Waste Services

By Asher Klein and Abbey Niezgoda

Graham Waste Services in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
A man died over the weekend in an accident at a Brockton, Massachusetts, waste management business, the company said Monday, calling the longtime driver "loved by all."

A message posted to Graham Waste Services' website didn't name the driver or say what happened in the accident, but said he was "part of the GWS family for several years" and offered condolences to his family.

"Our beloved driver was loved by all. Please bear with us as we try to navigate the oncoming days as we try to cope with our loss," the note said.

Brockton police confirmed Monday morning they were investigating a death at Graham Waste Services but didn't immediately provide more information about what happened.

