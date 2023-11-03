Driver charged in 2022 shuttle bus crash that killed Brandeis student

The driver in a 2022 bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, that killed a Brandeis University student has been charged, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Jean Fenelon, 58, was driving a shuttle bus returning from a hockey game at Northeastern in Boston on Nov. 19, 2022, when it crashed on South Street in Waltham, hitting two trees. Vanessa Mark, 25, was killed and 26 others injured.

Fenelon has been charged with motor vehicle homicide and speeding. Investigators with the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Section allege that he was driving erratically and that immediately before the crash he was traveling 52 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone. He also failed to hit the brakes, investigators said.

Fenelon was arraigned Friday in Waltham District Court and released on personal recognizance. He was ordered not to drive a motor vehicle without a license and to have no contact with any of the witnesses. The next court date is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2024.

Mark's parents previously filed a lawsuit against Joseph's Transportation, of Medford, and the driver, who worked for the company, alleging that the driver was speeding and also that the driver was overworked, violating rules about how many hours one person can log in designated time periods.