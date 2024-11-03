Driver charged in connection to fatal car crash in Methuen

A driver has been charged in connection to a fatal car crash in Methuen, Massachusetts that left two people dead.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Massachusetts State Police are investigating the fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on I-495 northbound shortly after 6 a.m.

According to the DA's office, state troopers and Methuen Fire Department personnel responded to a call around 6:12 a.m. and found several people trapped inside a heavily-damaged truck that had collided with a tree in the median near mile marker 104.4, north or Route 213.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A second person was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where they died from their injuries in the emergency room, police said. Two other people who were inside the truck were also transported to Lawrence General with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

26-year-old Katrina Nguyen allegedly left the scene of the crash and later turned herself in at the Lawrence Police Department, according to the DA's office.

Nguyen is being charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene resulting in death, leaving the scene with personal injury, leaving the scene with property damage, and operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

She is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence Superior Court on Monday.

All northbound lanes were shut down for a period of time after the crash, police said. The right lane opened back up around 7:20 a.m., and then the crash scene was cleared around 9:50 a.m.

Skid marks show where the truck went off the roadway.

The victims have not been identified at this time pending family notifications.