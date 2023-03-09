Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
HINGHAM

Driver Charged in Hingham Apple Store Crash Due Back in Court

Bradley Rein is expected to appear in Hingham District Court

By Matt Fortin

Bradley Rein in court
NBC10 Boston

The driver who has been charged in last year's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that 53-year-old Bradley Rein is scheduled to appear in Hingham District Court.

Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, after authorities said that he drove through the front of the store in November, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured.

An attorney representing two survivors of last week's car crash at the Apple store in Hingham has filed a lawsuit.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A judge had ordered him to be held on a $100,000 bail. He was released on bail in December.

While the case is pending, the judge said Rein must not operate a motor vehicle and needs to get approval from the court to travel out of the state for any reason.

Attorneys representing multiple victims of the crash filed a lawsuit last year against the driver, Apple and local businesses.

More on the Apple Store Crash

HINGHAM Nov 29, 2022

Lawyers of Victims in Deadly Hingham Apple Store Crash File Lawsuit

HINGHAM Nov 26, 2022

Apple CEO Visits Victims of Hingham Apple Store Crash at South Shore Hospital

This article tagged under:

HINGHAM
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us