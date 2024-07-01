Driver charged with OUI after striking person, other vehicles in Webster

A driver who fell asleep and fell out of his vehicle while police were trying to administer a breathalyzer test during a call in Webster, Massachusetts, last week has been charged with OUI.

Webster police say the situation began when they received a 911 call from a business owner reporting that a silver Toyota had pulled into his parking lot and hit another vehicle. The caller said the driver then drank from a mini bottle of alcohol and drove off, despite the caller's efforts to stop him.

Officers began looking for the driver and received a second 911 call about a vehicle that had hit a person, several mailboxes, and another car. Investigators caught up with the suspected vehicle on Lake Street and found the driver, identified as 39-year-old Jose Felipe Galdamez Morales, inside.

Police said the officers tried to speak with Morales but he "did not make much sense." Several open alcohol containers were in the car, investigators noted, and when they tried to adminsiter a breathalyzer test, Morales fell asleep and fell out of his seat.

He was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, and leaving the scene of bodily injury.