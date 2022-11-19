Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot

Police in Leicester, Massachusetts responded to a car that crashed into a parking sign in a Walmart parking lot overnight Saturday.
The car appeared to be propped on a parking pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo of the car in its bizarre resting position, saying: "In case you were wondering... no this is not a legal parking spot."
No details were released regarding the cause of the crash, or whether anyone was hurt.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.