Leicester

Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot

Police in Leicester, Massachusetts responded to a car that crashed into a parking sign in a Walmart parking lot overnight Saturday.

The car appeared to be propped on a parking pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo of the car in its bizarre resting position, saying: "In case you were wondering... no this is not a legal parking spot."

No details were released regarding the cause of the crash, or whether anyone was hurt.

