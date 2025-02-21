Maine

Driver critically injured after being trapped in car following rollover crash on Maine Turnpike

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A 48-year-old man was critically injured after he was trapped in his car following a rollover crash on the Maine Turnpike overnight.

Maine State Police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 95 south in Kittery around 12:10 a.m. Friday. Troopers arrived at the scene to find a gold Buick sedan on its roof, blocking the left and middle lanes.

The driver, later identified as Kristopher Robidas-Adams, of Berwick, was trapped inside the vehicle. State police and Kittery police tried to remove the driver fro the vehicle but were unable to do so due to the extent of the damage to the car. Kittery and York fire and EMS also responded and were able to get Robidas-Adams out of the vehicle.

He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital over the border in New Hampshire, where he remains in critical condition.

The highway was fully closed southbound from Exit 7 on for about 2 hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

