Driver Cut From SUV After Crashing Into River in Concord

A driver was pulled from an SUV that drove off a road and into a river in Concord, Massachusetts, Monday, officials said.

The driver was flown to a trauma center in the Boston area, the Concord police and fire departments said. Their condition wasn't immediately provided.

Two people, including an off-duty police officer, rushed down an embankment to help the driver, whose vehicle was lying in three feet of water in the Assabet River off Lowell Road, but couldn't get them out, officials said. Eventually, firefighters cut off the door and were able to haul the person up the embankment to a waiting ambulance.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m.

The vehicle appeared to be a red SUV, from footage at the scene. Officials didn't share their identity.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was in the crashed vehicle, authorities said.