Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say

A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said.

At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.

One of the employees was cut and the driver fled, according to police. They didn't say if they any arrests were made or if any one was suspected in the attempted robbery.

There was no indication the incident was connected to a shooting at a Wendy's drive-thru in Lynn earlier Tuesday night. A teenage employee of the franchise was injured but is expected to recover.