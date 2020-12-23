Driver Dead After Crashing Into Tree on Mass. Route 24 in Randolph

A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon after going off a highway and crashing into a tree in Randolph, Massachusetts, police said.
Firefighters responded to the crash site on the northbound side of Route 24, near the onramp to Interstate 93, about 3:30 p.m., Randolph police said.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation but state police said they were "looking at excessive speed as a possible factor."
No further information was provided.