A driver died when their vehicle crashed on Interstate 95 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway, before Exit 12, Massachusetts State Police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police didn't immediately have more information about the crash, including how it happened.

Aerial footage showed the vehicle ended up in the wooded median on the left side of the highway. Two lanes of the road were closed as first responders attended the scene.