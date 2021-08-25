Local

Driver Describes Boat Landing on SUV in Saugus Crash

Marcia Procopio was driving in Saugus, Massachusetts, when a boat went flying off a trailer and landed on her Jeep Cherokee

By Michael Rosenfield

A boat ended up on top of an SUV after a crash Tuesday in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Marcia Procopio was behind the wheel of her Jeep Cherokee when she saw a boat coming her way.

"I knew it was going to hit me," said the 70-year-old. "No way I could move or get out of the way, it just came like that, like within a second."

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Walnut Street.

"I thought I could have died," said Procopio. "I have to admit, I thought, Oh my God, that boat's coming to me.'"

The boat had come flying off of a trailer attached to a vehicle that had been heading in the opposite direction and landed right on top of Procopio's car.

"I'm not, like, mad," she said. "I'm thankful."

Procopio says the roof of her Cherokee caved in, but she was able to get out on her own.

The owner of the boat came over to her immediately to see if she was OK.

The Chelsea Fire Department confirms that the driver is a member of the force.

"He did say, 'I owe you a dinner,'" said Procopio. "I said, 'You don't owe me anything.'"

Procopio said she feels so fortunate nobody was hurt that she wants to pay it forward.

"When something happens to you, you should be thankful you're OK, and try to do something good for somebody else because good passes on," she said.

Saugus Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

