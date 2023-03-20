Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Driver Dies, 2nd Seriously Hurt in Head-on SUV Crash in NH

A baby in one of the SUVs wasn't hurt in the crash on New Hampshire Route 10

By Asher Klein

The aftermath of a deadly SUV crash in Swanzey, New Hampshire, on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
New Hampshire State Police

An 81-year-old woman was killed in an SUV crash in southern New Hampshire Sunday morning, police said.

The woman, Leslie Keeton of Swanzey, was behind the wheel of a GMC Acadia at about 8:40 a.m. when it crossed into opposing traffic on Route 10 near Sawyers Crossing Road and hit a Kia Sorento head-on, New Hampshire State Police said Monday.

The driver of the Kia had serious injuries but is expected to survive; a baby in the SUV wasn't hurt, according to police.

Keeton was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirecar crash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us