Driver Dies, 2nd Seriously Hurt in Head-on SUV Crash in NH

An 81-year-old woman was killed in an SUV crash in southern New Hampshire Sunday morning, police said.
The woman, Leslie Keeton of Swanzey, was behind the wheel of a GMC Acadia at about 8:40 a.m. when it crossed into opposing traffic on Route 10 near Sawyers Crossing Road and hit a Kia Sorento head-on, New Hampshire State Police said Monday.
The driver of the Kia had serious injuries but is expected to survive; a baby in the SUV wasn't hurt, according to police.
Keeton was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
