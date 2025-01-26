New Hampshire

Driver dies after crashing vehicle into utility pole in Nashua, NH

By Marc Fortier

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole in Nashua, New Hampshire, has died, according to police.

The Nashua Fire Department said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Daniel Webster Highway around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had hit a utility pole, splitting the pole in two, with wires and transformers coming to rest on the vehicle.

Eversource arrived on scene and disconnected the power. The driver was then removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Nashua police.

New Hampshire
