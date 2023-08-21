Driver dies after pileup crash on Route 9 near Brookline Reservoir

A man died after the car he was driving crashed on Massachusetts Route 9 in Brookline near the Brookline Reservoir Sunday, police said.

Four other people were hurt in the pile-up, including the deceased driver's wife, who remained hospitalized Monday, Brookline police said.

The crash took place about 2:40 p.m., when one vehicle hit two others, then drove off the road and into a tree, police said. The two people inside were trapped — when firefighters freed them, they were rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The driver, a 50-year-old man who has not yet been identified, was later pronounced dead, police said. His wife was in stable condition as of Sunday night and is expected to survive.

The three people hurt in the other two vehicles involved in the crash had minor injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the driver who later died had a medical episode that led to the crash, but the circumstances around what happened remained under investigation Monday.