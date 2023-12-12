Massachusetts

Driver dies in crash after failing to stop at Easthampton intersection, DA says

The vehicle didn't stop at the stop sign on Pomeroy Meadow Road, where it meets Loudville Road and Glendale and West streets

By Asher Klein

An image of caution tape.
NBC 7

A man died when his vehicle crashed off the road at an intersection in Easthampton, Massachusetts, and flew into a field Tuesday morning, officials said.

The 21-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, near the eastern end of Pomeroy Meadow Road, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He has not yet been identified. beyond being from Southampton.

The cause of the crash, which took place about 6:40 a.m., remained under investigation on Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle didn't stop at the stop sign on Pomeroy Meadow Road, where it meets Loudville Road and Glendale and West streets, and then flew into a field after crashing into a guardrail, prosecutors said. The vehicle ended up in the woods.

The state police investigation into what happened caused road closures for hours.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State medical examiners were working to find the driver's cause of death.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscar crashdeath investigationEasthampton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us