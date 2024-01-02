Driver dies in crash on I-495 in Hopkinton, police say

A driver died in a car crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

There were few details immediately available on the crash, which took place on the northbound side of the highway about 1:10 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The investigation into what happened was ongoing and police said they would release more information when they could.

At approximately 1:10PM today Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rt 495 north in Hopkinton that has resulted in fatal injuries to the driver. The investigation and crash reconstruction is ongoing. More information will be released when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 2, 2024

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.