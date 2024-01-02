Driver dies in crash on I-495 in Hopkinton, police say

A driver died in a car crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.
There were few details immediately available on the crash, which took place on the northbound side of the highway about 1:10 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
The investigation into what happened was ongoing and police said they would release more information when they could.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.