Driver dies in crash on Route 9 in Wellesley

Investigators found that the SUV, which was traveling west, left Route 9 and hit the utility pole, breaking it off at its base, and then hit a tree, police said

By Asher Klein

A driver died after crashing an SUV into a pole and a tree off Massachusetts Route 9 in Wellesley on Wednesday morning, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the one-car crash near Cedar Street.

The driver was found unconscious and not responsive when officers, called about 7:16 a.m., arrived at the scene, according to Wellesley police. The driver was rushed to Newton Wellesley Hospital but they were pronounced dead about 8:10 a.m.

Police didn't identify the driver, pending notification of their family.

The crash caused one lane of the highway to be closed for much of the morning, police said, and utility crews were working to replace the pole.

