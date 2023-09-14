Brockton

Driver drags Mass. state trooper fleeing traffic stop in Brockton

Derek Lobo wanted on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving and selling fentanyl, police said

By Asher Klein

A Massachusetts state trooper is dragged by a car in Brockton on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Massachusetts State Police

A driver dragged a Massachusetts state trooper Wednesday evening in Brockton, police said Thursday, asking for help finding the driver.

Derek Lobo, a 31-year-old from Brockton, was allegedly behind the wheel of the car that dragged an officer on Montello Street about 6 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said. The trooper had minor injuries.

Video shared by police shows the car take off while two officers are by the driver's side door, as one leans inside. He hangs on for several yards before skidding off into oncoming traffic.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lobo is wanted on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving and selling fentanyl, police said. He'd been pulled over for driving violations.

Anyone who knows where Lobo is was asked to call state police at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

More Brockton news

Rhode Island Sep 7

2 indicted for murder of pregnant woman from Mass. found in Rhode Island pond last year

Brockton Public Schools Sep 7

Brockton parents demand answers on school budget shortfall

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsMassachusetts State Policehit-and-run
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us