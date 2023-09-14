Driver drags Mass. state trooper fleeing traffic stop in Brockton

A driver dragged a Massachusetts state trooper Wednesday evening in Brockton, police said Thursday, asking for help finding the driver.

Derek Lobo, a 31-year-old from Brockton, was allegedly behind the wheel of the car that dragged an officer on Montello Street about 6 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said. The trooper had minor injuries.

Video shared by police shows the car take off while two officers are by the driver's side door, as one leans inside. He hangs on for several yards before skidding off into oncoming traffic.

Lobo is wanted on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving and selling fentanyl, police said. He'd been pulled over for driving violations.

Anyone who knows where Lobo is was asked to call state police at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).