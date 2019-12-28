Driver Escapes Rollover Crash in Rockland with Minor Injuries

A driver suffered only minor injuries following a serious rollover crash in Rockland, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

The single-car crash occurred on Summer Street near Spring Street. According to the Rockland Fire Department, the car had veered off the road, crashed into a tree and rolled over.

Responding officers and bystanders were able to hep the driver get out of the car.

Despite significant damage to the car, the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.