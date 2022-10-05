Local

SALEM

Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem

An SUV went off Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River in Salem, Massachusetts

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, is facing charges of negligent operation and speeding, according to the Salem Police Department.

A man at the scene told NBC10 Boston he saw a woman on the shore with emergency responders.

"Being assisted to the ambulance and she was walking fine," the onlooker said. "She didn't look too wet and she seemed to be in good shape."

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

This article tagged under:

SALEMMassachusettsDanvers River
