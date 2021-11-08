Driver Facing Charges Following Fatal Crash in Sharon

The driver of a car police say was operating "dangerously and eratically" is facing charges after a man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Sharon, Massachusetts, on Sunday night.

State police said a witness reported a car driving erratically on Route 1 north in Foxborough around 8 p.m. Sunday. A state trooper assigned to a work detail on Route 1 north saw the suspect vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Altima, pass his location around that same time at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The trooper pulled out to pursue the car, but before the trooper could reach the suspect the pursuit was terminated by state police headquarters.

A short timeafterward, police said the Nissan crashed into a Subaru Forrester that was driving north on Route 1 at the intersection of Old Post Road in Sharon. The driver of the Subaru, 21-year-old Kevin Earley of Sharon, was killed in the crash.

After hitting the Subaru, the Nissan crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Nicholas Snyder, 22, of Wrentham, was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries. He remains under state police guard and faces charges including motor vehicle homicide and other related offenses. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Stoughton District Court.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Durango was also injured in the crash but is expected to survive.

Route 1 was shut down in both directions for a little over three hours Sunday night.

State police are continuing to investigate.