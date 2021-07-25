Man Facing Drunken Driving, Homicide Charges After Fatal Dedham Crash

The driver of the Toyota RAV4 that rolled over into a flooded gully along Interstate-95, causing the death of his passenger in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Saturday, is facing several charges, including motor vehicle homicide and drunken driving, state police announced.

Arkeem Samuel, 28, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at his home in Brighton, police said in a press release Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Samuel was charged with felony motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating negligently; operating under the influence of liquor; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation.

According to police, Samuel was drunk at the time of the rollover crash, which occurred on I-95 northbound in the infield adjacent to the University Avenue exit in Westwood near the Dedham line shortly before 4:20 a.m.

Police who responded to the crash found the car submerged upside down in a flooded gully between the roadway and the ramp. Responding officers pulled both men from the car.

Life-saving measures were performed but Samuel's passenger -- identified as 27-year-old Liam Fitzgerald, of West Roxbury -- died after he was taken to a local hospital, police said.

One person died and another was injured when a car rolled over off of a highway in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Samuel was treated for serious injuries at a hospital and released on Saturday.

Samuel was booked at the State Police-Framingham Barracks and is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He will be arraigned Monday at Dedham District Court. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney.