Driver fires gun at another motorist during wild road rage incident in NH

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a fellow motorist during a wild road rage incident last month.

Edward J. Braxton, 48, of Lee, is being held at the Rockingham County Jail pending arraignment on charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and felony reckless conduct. Additional charges could be forthcoming, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on July 28, reporting a road rage incident with shots fired on Route 101 east in the town of Epping. A witness told police they had seen a silver Subaru WRX and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that were involved in a road rage incident.

According to the witness, the driver of the Subaru pointed a firearm out the driver's side window and fired three rounds at the pickup. Both vehicles were then seen taking Exit 7 and proceeding to travel north on Route 125.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Epping police stopped the Subaru at McKinnon's Auto Station on Route 125 north moments later and identified Braxton as the driver.

During their investigation, police determined that the Subaru and its driver matched the witness' description. An intact bullet was also observed in the driver's side door pocket of the car.

Braxton admitted to police that he was on Route 101 east and was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. He also said he was not allowed to own a gun as he was a convicted felon, but refused consent to search his vehicle.

At this point, police seized the Subaru pending a search warrant. Once the warrant was granted, police said a gun was found inside the car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police Trooper Jacob Hunt at Jacob.M.Hunt@dos.gov or 603-679-3333.