Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Driver Flees After Hitting and Killing Man in Wheelchair in Worcester

Charles Brant of Boylston, Massachusetts, is accused of fatally hitting a man in a wheelchair on Boylston Street in Worcester

Courtesy

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after police say he fatally hit a man in a wheelchair early Friday morning and fled the scene of the crash.

Police in Worcester responded to Boylston Street around 3:45 a.m. to find a man unconscious in the roadway beside a badly damaged wheelchair.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that a grey Ford pickup truck hit the man. Police say the driver got out for about a minute and 15 seconds, then drove away.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Charles Brant of Boylston. He was arrested at his home, where his truck was found with front-end damage.

Brant is charged with leaving the scene of a collision causing death, police said. He will be arraigned in court at a later date.

It was not immediately clear if Brant had an attorney.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWorcestercrashBoylston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us