Driver flees from single-car crash into brook in Brockton

Authorities are looking for a driver who crashed a car into an embankment in Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday.

According to Brockton Police, the driver was headed north on Moraine Street shortly before 6:45p.m. when he jumped a curb, crashed through a fence, and hit a few trees before driving into the Salisbury Brook.

Police say the driver then got out of the car and ran away.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including whether vehicle had been stolen.