Driver flees traffic stop in Worcester, reportedly hits state cruiser, police say

The attempted stop was for a person who is wanted on active warrants, according to Worcester police, who didn't provide more details

By Asher Klein

A driver fled a traffic stop in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday, according to police.

The driver wasn't taken into custody, according to Worcester police, who said they've been told the vehicle later struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.

The attempted stop was for a person who is wanted on active warrants, according to Worcester police, who didn't provide more details.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

