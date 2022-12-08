Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash

A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston.

Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.

Etheridge left the scene, but was found about eight hours later after he checked himself into Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. The surviving victim identified Etheridge as the driver, and blood discovered on the steering wheel was found to be a match.

A jury found Etheridge guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury.

“This man’s reckless and senseless actions left one person dead and another seriously injured and endangered every motorist and pedestrian in the vicinity that day. We’re grateful for the jury’s work and their verdict and we will continue to support the individuals and families impacted by this tragedy,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a media release.

Prosecutors said Etheridge hit four or five parked cars and may have been traveling at 80 mph. They said they may bring drunken driving charges against him at some point because there is evidence he and the others had been drinking at bars in East Boston prior to the crash.

Etheridge is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16.