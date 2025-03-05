Driver hits MSP cruiser, leads police on high-speed chase ending on I-95, police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting a Massachusetts State Police cruiser with her vehicle -- twice -- and sending troopers on a high-speed chase that ended on I-95 in Waltham overnight.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Alina Dunham of Quincy, was arrested on several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of property damage, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, speeding, and driving with a suspended license.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

State Police said it started around 11 p.m. on I-93 near the Braintree split, when a van traveling next to a trooper struck the cruiser. When the trooper slowed down and turned on his emergency lights, the other vehicle hit the cruiser a second time before speeding off, driving faster than 90 mph.

The trooper followed the driver, who was described as driving erratically, for a period before putting out word for other law enforcement to be on the lookout. Boston police said the vehicle described was wanted in their city for dangerous operation, driving the wrong way, and striking a light pole.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

After tracking the vehicle from I-93 to I-95, Massachusetts State Police eventually deployed stop sticks, forcing the driver to stop near exit 41 in Waltham.

Dunham is expected to appear in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.