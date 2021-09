A car flipped onto its side after hitting multiple police cruisers overnight on Bridge Street in Lowell, Massachusetts.

There were no police officers in the cruisers during the crash and no significant injuries were reported

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One cruiser has front-end damage. Some nearby roads were closed off Tuesday morning as police investigated and crews cleared the scene.

No further information was immediately available.