Driver hospitalized after car flips in Lakeville

Fire officials in Lakeville, Massachusetts, say a person was hospitalized in a rollover crash on Route 140 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near County Street. A photo from the Lakeville Fire Department shows a car overturned beyond the guardrail.

The driver, who was the only one in the car, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say around the same time as the rollover, they received another call reporting a person suffered traumatic injuries in a mountain bike crash on a trail.

"He navigated through a wooded area with a broken arm, eventually exiting onto Labaron Hills Golf Club," Lakeville Fire Chief Michael O'Brien said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Emergency crews in Freetown received the 911 call on the Route 140 crash and had a "head start," the Lakeville Fire Department said, explaining that the remote location of the mountain bike crash required both departments' resources.