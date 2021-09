A driver was sent to a Boston hospital Thursday after crashing into a pair of parked cars near a post office in Wellesley, Massachusetts, police said.

The crash took place near the Wellesley Square Post Office. It wasn't immediately clear what the driver's injuries were, local police said.

That part of Grove Street was briefly closed while first responders helped the driver.

The two cars that were hit were unoccupied, police said.