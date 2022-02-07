Local

car crash

Driver Hospitalized After Sumner Tunnel Rollover Crash

The car struck the center safety barrels and rolled into the Government Center Tunnel at roughly 2:15 a.m. Monday

By Staff Reports

A driver was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a crash in the Sumner Tunnel, Boston EMS said.

The single car rollover crash occurred at the split for Government Center/I-93 north and Storrow Drive. The car struck the center safety barrels and rolled into the Government Center Tunnel at roughly 2:15 a.m.

Both lanes were closed for approximately 30 minutes. Traffic was later being diverted to Storrow Drive while the Government Center exit remained closed. 

The extent of the driver's injuries remains unclear. No further information was immediately available.

