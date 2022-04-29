Driver in 2016 Crash That Left Mass. State Trooper Dead Released From Prison

The driver in a crash that left a Massachusetts State Police trooper in 2016 has been released from prison.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction confirmed that David Njuguna of Webster was released from custody on Wednesday.

Njuguuna was convicted in 2019 of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving to endanger.

He was sentenced to five to seven years in prison, but was given credit for three and a half years served leading up to the trial.

Clardy, 44, had stopped a vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on March 16, 2016, when Njuguna's vehicle hit his cruiser, killing him.