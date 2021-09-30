Driver In Hit-and-Run in Dorchester Remains At Large

The search remains active for the driver of an SUV which struck and injured a young boy as he walked to school in Dorchester Wednesday.

The white SUV was located Wednesday night, with no driver suspected in the hit-and-run to be found.

The incident initially happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman who told us she and her children saw a car drag the boy — as young as 10 — and pin him under a car on Columbia Road near Intervale Street.

"He was pinned underneath this car when the car hit him and hit him under there," Nicole Montaque said. "I was the one who took him out from under there. There’s blood all over me and my jacket."

The boy survived the hit-and-run and is recovering in the hospital.