Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

Driver in Serious Condition After Groveland Crash with Children in Car

The children were both conscious and alert and left the scene of the crash with a family member

By Mary Markos

BOST_000000010700738
NBC Boston

A driver is in serious condition after crashing into a parked car in Groveland, according to authorities. A 6-month-old and two-year-old were in the car.

The children were both conscious and alert and left the scene of the crash with a family member, according to Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The car was driving on Route 91 southbound when it hit the parked car. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. It is unclear if there were medical issues related to the incident.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Recon Team are helping Groveland Police with the investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Local

forecast 34 mins ago

Gusty Winds, Downpours Overnight into Wednesday

coronavirus 7 hours ago

More Cases Connected to COVID-19 Cluster at Brigham and Women's Hospital

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusetts State Policechildrenserious injuriesGroveland police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us