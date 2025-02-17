Driver injured after car crashes into building in Boston

A car crashed into a building in Boston on Monday morning, injuring the driver.

Boston police said the crash was reported around 8:48 a.m. at Cambridge and Sudbury streets. The vehicle reportedly hit a building, and the driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.