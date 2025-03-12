Fuel truck rolls over on I-295 in Maine, leaking 2,400 gallons of diesel fuel

Maine State Police are investigating after a fuel truck rolled over on Interstate 295 north in Brunswick overnight.

State police troopers responded to the fuel truck rollover around 2:43 a.m. A Kenworth fuel truck owned by Irving Oil Company and loaded with 2,900 gallons of off-road diesel had left the roadway to the right and overturned.

The driver, identified by police as 28-year-old Nicholas Garcia, of Cape Elizabeth, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland and is expected to survive.

State police said about 2,400 gallons of diesel fuel leaked as a result of the crash. While the truck has been cleared, Clean Harbors is on scene with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection managing the fuel cleanup efforts.

The northbound travel lane will be closed for much of the day until the cleanup is complete. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.