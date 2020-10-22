Driver Injured in Highway Rollover Crash in Sterling

A driver was injured following a rollover crash in Sterling, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the single-car crash on Interstate 190 just before 6 a.m.

Crews worked to pull the driver from the sunroof, according to the Sterling Fire Department. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

No additional information was released.