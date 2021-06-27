Driver Injures 2 Mass. State Troopers During Police Chase in Revere

A driver who'd been leading Massachusetts state troopers on a chase Saturday injured two of them, one in a cruiser and one on foot, in Revere, police said Sunday.

The driver who police were pursuing hadn't yet been captured, according to the Massachusetts State Police said Sunday morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The incident took place on Belview Road about 8 a.m. Saturday, police said. The vehicle being chased hit a state police vehicle as well as a trooper who was on foot.

The latter officer was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the trooper who was inside the vehicle had minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the incident that left the troopers injured, or why the driver was being pursued in the first place. Police didn't offer information about the driver Sunday.