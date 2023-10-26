Massachusetts

Driver killed after car rear-ends Jeep, hits tree on I-195 in Fall River

The victim's name has not been released

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man is dead following a collision Thursday on Interstate 195 in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to the crash around 11:38 a.m. and found a Toyota Corolla and a Jeep Renegade on I-195 westbound near the 14.6 mile marker.

A preliminary investigation shows the Corolla was speeding when it rear-ended the Jeep and then veered into the median where it struck a tree, police said.

The Corolla driver died on scene from his injuries. Police have not released his name but say he was from Colorado.

The Jeep driver was not injured.

Further information has not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

