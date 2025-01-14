Massachusetts

Driver killed after crashing into work truck in breakdown lane on Route 24 in Berkley

A separate crash occurred in the same general area a short time after the first

By Marc Fortier

FIle photo of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.
Getty Images

Massachusetts State Police say the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a work truck in the breakdown lane on Route 24 in Berkley on Tuesday afternoon has died.

Shortly before 1 p.m., state police said a vehicle struck an unoccupied truck belonging to a nearby work crew in the breakdown lane of Route 24 south. The driver of the vehicle died as a result of the crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation closed all travel lanes while state police conducted their investigation.

A short time later, a second crash involving two vehicles occurred just before the area of the fatal crash scene, requiring an emergency medical response and tows. The drivers of both vehicles were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.

State police said the left lane has since reopened around the original crash scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

