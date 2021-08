A driver is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Police and fire crews responded around 3:45 a.m. to Burt Street, where a vehicle had caught fire after hitting a tree.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.