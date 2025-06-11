Driver killed after pickup truck crashes into tree in Chelmsford

The driver of a pickup truck was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

Chelmsford police and fire responpded to the area of 160 Westford St. around 11 p.m. Monday and found a pickup truck that had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, identified by police as 61-year-old Ronald Wetmore, of Chelmsford, was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in the pickup.

The crash remains under investigation by Chelmsford police and state police detectives with the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.