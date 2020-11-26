Local

fatal crash

Driver Killed After Striking Tree Off of I-495 in Merrimac

The 44-year-old Amesbury man was alone when Massachusetts State Police said his Nissan Rogue left the highway and crashed

By Staff and wire report

A driver was killed Wednesday evening after his vehicle left Interstate 495 in Merrimac, Massachusetts, and struck a tree, state troopers said.

The driver, a 44-year-old Amesbury man, was alone in a Nissan Rogue when the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His name wasn't released.

The crash, just south of Exit 53 on the northbound side of I-495, was cleared a couple hours later.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

