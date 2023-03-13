Local

Kingston

Driver Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Kingston

The wreck was under investigation Monday by Kingston police and state troopers

By Matt Fortin

A crash on Monday morning in Kingston, Massachusetts, left the driver of a vehicle dead, according to the town's police department.

The crash happened on Landing Road, according to the Kingston Police Department, which also said that a preliminary investigation has indicated a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation was ongoing into the crash by Kingston police and Massachusetts State Police.

Additional information has not been released.

