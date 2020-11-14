Driver Killed in Cape Cod Single-Car Crash

A driver is dead following a single car crash in Mashpee, Massacusetts Friday night.

Mashpee Police responded to a report of a crash on Mashpee Neck Road shortly before 9:30p.m.

According to police, the car was headed southbound on Mashpee Neck Road when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck the guardrail.

Police said the driver, who was the only occupant in the car, died at the scene.

The driver's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.