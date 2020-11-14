Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cape Cod

Driver Killed in Cape Cod Single-Car Crash

A driver is dead following a single car crash in Mashpee, Massacusetts Friday night.

By Lara Salahi

A driver is dead following a single car crash in Mashpee, Massacusetts Friday night.

Mashpee Police responded to a report of a crash on Mashpee Neck Road shortly before 9:30p.m.

According to police, the car was headed southbound on Mashpee Neck Road when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck the guardrail.

Police said the driver, who was the only occupant in the car, died at the scene.

The driver's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

2020 Tip Challenge Nov 13

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip at Cape Cod Restaurant — After Ordering $35 Meal

New Bedford Nov 13

Jalajhia Finklea Was Pregnant When She Went Missing, Police Report Says

coronavirus Nov 12

As Cases Soar, Massachusetts Is Better Prepared to Handle Coronavirus Surge, Baker Says

This article tagged under:

Cape Cod
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us