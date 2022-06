A driver and passenger were killed in an early morning single-car crash in Chelmsford, Massachusetts on Friday.

State Police responded to the crash on Route 495 near the Chelmsford rest stop shortly after 5a.m. Police say the car hit a deer and swerved into the median, causing the car to roll over. The two people who died in the crash were the only ones in the car.

Police shut down one lane in the area Friday morning. Authorities have not identified the victims.